Tony Khan Praises New AEW Champion

Full Gear saw multiple title changes — such as Samoa Joe defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way for the TNT Championship and MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World championship. The third title change on the night saw Jamie Hayter defeat Toni Storm for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship, resulting in Hayter winning her first championship under the AEW banner. AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed his thoughts on Hayter walking out with the title.

"Great to crown a new Interim Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayer," Khan said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "What a match it was, Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm on Saturday at Full Gear. One of the best matches on a great card of matches."

While Hayter is the current Interim AEW Women's World Champion, she does not hold the true title — one Thunder Rosa currently holds. Rosa has not defended the AEW Women's World Championship since August, with her most recent defense coming against Hayter nearly four months ago. When Rosa returns, if she is not stripped of the title before then, she will take on whoever the Interim AEW Women's World Champion is at the time in a title unification match.

In recent months, Hayter has garnered much support from AEW fans, with crowds commonly cheering for her over her opponents despite her being involved with a heel faction. Khan discussed the recent support of Hayter from the live crowds. "Jamie Hayter has really built a following through a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work, and earned this reputation," Khan said. "I think as champion, the fans will see that hard-hitting, physical style she brings to the ring and people wanted to see Jamie Hayter as World Champion and they got what they asked for."