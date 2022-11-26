Mia Yim Hopes This Former NXT Star Returns To WWE

Mia Yim recently re-joined World Wrestling Entertainment amidst the company's growing list of returning talent. In the process of expanding their roster, WWE especially focused on "restock[ing] the women's division with several TV-ready, experienced" talent, per a previous Fightful Select report. Accordingly, WWE has already brought back a few female Superstars to fit the criteria, including Yim, Emma, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. The report also lent some insight into a few prospects that the company had on their radar to possibly return, namely, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox.

In speaking on Steve Fall's "Ten Count," Mia Yim was asked which former WWE talent she'd like to see return to the company. Within the same mindset as WWE officials, the "HBIC" pinpointed "The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard," Tegan Nox, as a hopeful returnee.

Nox was originally released from the company in November 2021 and has remained inactive from competition ever since. The former WWE Superstar previously revealed her struggles with obtaining a green card or Visa, which would allow her to continue work in the USA, as she moved over from the United Kingdom. "I've been trying to get my green card for the last eight months," Nox explained on the "Sappenin'" podcast. "So if I leave then I can't come back...It's just been a boring eight months, living in Orlando."

The door for the possible return of Nox certainly remains open though, as Yim gears up for Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, with one spot, still left open on her respective WarGames team.

