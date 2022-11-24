Shawn Spears Shares Thoughts On 'Sad' CM Punk Situation In AEW

CM Punk has been absent from AEW since the reported backstage brawl that took place due to his comments during the All Out media scrum. While Punk was not the only participant in the drama to reportedly be suspended, other members of the brawl have seen their situation handled. The Elite returned to AEW TV recently and Ace Steel has been released from AEW. During a virtual signing with "K & S WrestleFest," AEW star Shawn Spears revealed his thoughts on the situation with Punk in AEW.

"Sad, overall sad," Spears said. "That's what I think. It's sad. I wish it didn't happen. That's the other thing too, I wasn't there. Most things do happen publicly, but I wasn't there and I don't have any first-hand knowledge."

Prior to his reported suspension from AEW, Punk had been one of the company's main stars. Before the aforementioned incident, he won the AEW World Championship that night for a second time by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of the PPV. This was Punk's fifth PPV match in AEW which took his PPV record to a perfect 5-0, the highest win percentage in the company for any wrestler with five PPV matches except Sting, who is 6-0.

On the November 23, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," The Elite took on the Death Triangle in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships — with this episode taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. The Elite mocked Punk multiple times throughout the encounter, including Omega nailing PAC with a GTS — Punk's finishing maneuver.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K & S WrestleFest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.