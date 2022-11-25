Former WWE Official Questions The Elite Trolling CM Punk During Match

Backstage beef spilling out into the ring is nothing new in professional wrestling. The latest example of that took place on "AEW Dynamite" this week when The Elite mocked CM Punk during their match against Death Triangle. From Kenny Omega biting the arm of PAC and hitting the GTS to Matt Jackson botching the Buckshot Lariat, the trio sent a clear message to the man they reportedly fought backstage at All Out.

During his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted that "guys take it out into the ring and have a little fun" when there are personal issues. It's something that some fans love to see, while others believe it is petty, but for Korderas, he wondered how it can impact the end result of a match.

"It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match," Korderas questioned. "Not what they're supposed to be talking about, which was Fenix using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That's what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk."

Death Triangle defeated The Elite in their return match at Full Gear last weekend, and that continued again as Omega and The Young Bucks continue to search for their first win since returning to the ring. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has refused to comment on the future of Punk in AEW as question marks about his status remain. However, members of his camp were apparently unhappy with the trolling that took place.

