Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized

Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.

Just because Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania, on the main card, does not mean the "EST" is done by any stretch. While on "WrestleRant," current "Raw" Women's Championship Belair discussed her thoughts on a match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

"It's going to happen, I mean, it just makes so much sense," Belair said. "Rhea and I have been going at it for years in NXT where [we were] fighting to take Shayna Baszler, Shayna Baszler era of NXT, we were fighting to take her down. Rhea got her, I didn't. I went after Rhea again, I failed. We crossed paths at the Royal Rumble [2021] where I won and went on to WrestleMania. I won my first title at WrestleMania, she won her first title that same WrestleMania. So, like, we're on equal sides doing amazing things and we're eventually going to cross paths."

While a match against Ripley interests her, Belair revealed she has another goal in mind as well. "I still have my short-term goal in my head to take down all Four Horsewomen," Belair said. "I've got Charlotte left." The Four Horsewomen are Banks, Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. While Belair has not defeated Bayley at WrestleMania, she has defeated her on four different premium live events in singles matches. Flair is the only one of the four Belair has not picked up a title win over on a PLE.