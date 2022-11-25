Maria Kanellis Thinks The AEW Women's Division Is 'Finding Their Groove'

The treatment of the AEW women's division has been one area of AEW that some fans have complained about over time. The division has made some new additions in the past year and at their most recent pay-per-view, they had three women's matches, highlighted by Jamie Hayter winning the Interim AEW Women's World Championship, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya. Former Impact Knockout's Champion and new AEW star Maria Kanellis discussed the direction she believes the AEW women's division is headed, in an interview with "Just Alyx."

"When any division starts, you really don't know, you know, how they're going to blend," Kanellis said." "They have tons of their own self-made stars, you know, in-house, AEW brand stars and I think that's incredible. They have such a strong women's division and they're really finding their groove. Everybody between Jade and Toni, you just, the stories are starting to come out and it takes time to get there. It takes time to build. I think right now is one of the best times I've seen in the AEW women's division."

On the most recent edition of "Dynamite," Baker & Hayter defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay AS of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Skye Blue and Willow Nightengale. Before the match, it was announced that Thunder Rosa had forfeited her AEW Women's World Championship, meaning that Hayter is officially the AEW Women's World Champion. On the November 25, 2022, edition of "Rampage," in the only women's match of the night, Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata.