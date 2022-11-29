Bianca Belair Is Open To Turning Heel Alongside WWE Star 'Down The Road'

Belair then spoke briefly on a potential heel pairing with her husband, WWE star Montez Ford. "I think that Montez and I, down the road, can be this amazing [act]," she said of them portraying an over-indulgent power couple, something that has worked in recent months for AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. "You'd love to hate us and hate to love us at the same time."

Belair prefaced that the act wouldn't be able to take place for a while, as both her and Ford are busy with their current championship aspirations. "That would be later down the line. ... He has to get those tag titles first as The Street Profits," she said. Belair also predicted that Ford will have a successful run as a solo act if he and tag partner Angelo Dawkins split up. "He's going to be the biggest solo act out there," she said. "He will be that guy.

"At the end of that, I think that's when we'll come together and we can be that major power couple of WWE."

