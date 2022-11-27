Update On Future Of WWE Press Conferences

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been making many changes since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer, and building a stronger relationship with the wrestling media world to reach even more fans appears to be one of them. After WWE's Survivor Series WarGames, Levesque spoke to members of the media and he answered a variety of questions.

While that press conference was far less explosive than AEW's infamous All Out media scrum from earlier this year, it was a decision that has been praised by wrestling fans. There is good news for those that liked hearing from Levesque and the chosen WWE Superstars. According to Fightful Select, the company is hoping to do more of these press conference-style events moving forward.

There is no guarantee they will all be post-premium live event conferences, as the company did also host one in Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel event. It's a clear sign that WWE wants to go in this direction, as there was also a conference after WWE's Clash At The Castle, while the recent match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was announced via a press conference as well.

Levesque has always had a slightly more open stance with the media world than WWE has in the past, as throughout his time in charge of "WWE NXT," he would often conduct media calls before Takeover events. Following Survivor Series, Levesque addressed several subjects, from the event itself to the future of specific shows based around stipulation matches such as Hell In A Cell.