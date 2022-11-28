WWE Raw Preview (11/28) Survivor Series Fallout, The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis

"WWE Raw" heads to the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, for the second time this year to present tonight's Survivor Series WarGames fallout episode.

On the "Raw" side of things, WWE's final main roster premium live event of the year saw Team Belair, consisting of "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch, defeat Team Bayley, consisting of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley, in the first-ever women's WarGames match on a main roster WWE show. Furthermore, Austin Theory overcame Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match to win the WWE United States Championship, and AJ Styles, alongside The O.C. beat Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day in a one-on-one clash.

At the time of this writing, only a high-stakes match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis is advertised for tonight's broadcast. Lumis began tormenting "The A-Lister" back in August, but it was later revealed, thanks to Johnny Gargano, that Miz had in fact paid Lumis to attack him to bring attention to himself. However, the two-time WWE Champion stopped paying Lumis when WWE and the authorities began to get involved. As a result of the above drama, if Lumis is able to emerge victorious from his battle with Miz tonight, he will earn an official WWE contract.

Moving forward, WWE will now be looking ahead to the new year, with the next main roster premium live event being the Royal Rumble on January 28, just days after "Raw's" historic 30th Anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.