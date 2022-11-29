Brian Pillman Jr. Praises The Elite While Talking Evolving AEW Landscape

If there's one thing one must have an opinion on in the dying embers of 2022, it's the post-AEW All Out incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. The incident is as divisive a situation as it comes, with fans, wrestlers, and others in the business having strong opinions regardless of what side of the coin they fall on. So it makes sense that AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. would be no different.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Pillman Jr. tried to split the difference, looking at thing's through Punk's eyes before explaining why he felt the attitude the former AEW World Champion brought to the table didn't exactly fly.

"Punk's got an old-school mentality," Pillman Jr. said. "I think at the WWE, and maybe, perhaps, during those years coming up there, that would've been a solution. That would've been acceptable. Sticking up for whatever you believe in. I mean, who knows what was going through his head? Whatever. But that's just not the culture at AEW. That's not how we work. That's not how the company was founded.

"And to be frank, I came to AEW because of Cody and the Young Bucks and Kenny. I mean, it's a hundred percent why I went there. I really liked those guys. I believed in those guys. It all started because of these guys. These guys literally created the company. Call them presidents, call them founders, call them whatever the hell you want. But they are the reason that AEW exists, right?"