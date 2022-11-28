Byron Saxton Makes Several Big WWE Raw Announcements

Tonight, WWE "Raw" makes a stop at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as fans await the fallout from this past Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames. And while there promises to be plenty, there's already more to look forward to this evening. This afternoon, WWE tweeted out a clip of Byron Saxton announcing a few more things for tonight's show. First, he reminisced about the time D-Generation X rolled down that very ramp 24 years ago in an attempt to invade WCW's "Nitro" before delivering the news that the first hour of "Raw" will be entirely commercial-free.

Not only that, but we can expect "The Man" Becky Lynch to kick off the show and address the WWE Universe following her WarGames triumph as part of Team Bianca Belair. It is then that Dexter Lumis makes his presence known, which prompts Saxton — unsettled by the sudden appearance — to remind people that he will take on The Miz, with the condition being that if Lumis wins he'll finally earn himself a WWE contract. Since Johnny Gargano revealed that it was Miz who initially paid Lumis to start attacking him, "The A-Lister" hasn't been able to get away from the situation.

As for more WarGames fallout, a few questions do remain. What's next for Damage CTRL? Where does Finn Bálor go from here following his loss to AJ Styles? What can we expect from the new United States Champion Austin Theory? With WWE's next premium live event being two months away, there should be plenty of time to answer all of those questions and more as they continue to build toward the Royal Rumble.