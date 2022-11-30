Ronda Rousey Announced As Playable Character For Video Game

Ronda Rousey loves playing video games, and now she is all set up as a playable character for the mobile game "Raid: Shadow Legends." A new commercial for the game demonstrates Rousey playing the game only to lose a level while talking. She marches into "Raid" headquarters and demands to be put in the game. After some hesitation, Rousey is granted access to find a weapon. She chooses fiery gloves before transporting into the game to begin fighting. Rousey can now be played as a "Legendary Champion" by downloading the game for free.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is no stranger to appearing in video games, appearing in three "EA Sports UFC" games, in addition to "WWE 2K20," "WWE 2K Battlegrounds," and "WWE 2K22," all as a selectable character. Rousey also had her dreams come true when she voiced Sonya Blade for 2019's "Mortal Kombat 11." As of late, Rousey has live-streamed herself playing "God of War" on her popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.65 million subscribers.

When she's not battling bad guys in fictional worlds, Rousey is taking on all comers in WWE as she is in the midst of her second reign as "SmackDown" Women's Champion. She returned to WWE in January to win the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, which allowed her to challenge Charlotte Flair for the title. Rousey eventually won the gold at WrestleMania Backlash, beating Flair in an "I Quit" Match before feuding with Liv Morgan over the title throughout the summer. Most recently, Rousey tapped out Shotzi to retain the belt at Survivor Series: WarGames.