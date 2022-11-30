WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations

Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer.

"Because he had his Christmas tree up before November was over, and honestly, he doesn't deserve to just be living peacefully," Dominik said when asked on WWE's "The Bump". "I had to live with his shadow my whole life, so I'm hoping to just cast a big shadow over him and just keep torturing him as much as I can."

This is not the first time that Dominik has attacked Rey. He betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle after Rey teamed up with Edge to beat Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Dominik later explained that he wanted to become his own man and expressed his anger towards his father, which caused Rey to almost quit WWE due to the stress on his family.

Dominik Mysterio made multiple appearances on WWE programming throughout his youth. He officially joined the company in August 2020 during his family's feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Dominik, Rhea Ripley, Balor, and Priest have been entangled in a feud with The O.C. over the past couple of months, and most recently defeated them on this past Monday's edition of "Raw".

