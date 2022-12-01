First Trailer Released For Nikki Bella's New Reality TV Series

The E! Network shared the first trailer for WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's new series," "Nikki Bella Says I Do." The trailer is available to watch at this link here.

The four-part series about Bella's nuptials will premiere on E! on January 13. As noted, Bella married "Dancing With The Stars" pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev back in August. The two tied the knot in Paris, France.

Bella and Chigvintsev first met when they were paired together on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2017. They got engaged two years later and in July 2020, the couple welcomed a child named Matteo Artemovich.

Before she married, Chigvinstev, the former WWE Divas Champion was previously engaged to John Cena. The two split in 2018 due to different opinions on having children. Since the breakup, Cena has married Shay Shariatzadeh. They tied the knot back in 2020 and he has expressed a change of heart about having kids. Cena and Bella seem to be on good terms, with her even thanking him in her 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony speech for helping her become a better in-ring performer.

Bella previously starred in two other E! Shows: "Total Bellas" with her sister Brie Bella and "Total Divas" alongside various female members of the WWE roster. "Total Bellas" ended its run after six seasons, while "Total Divas" lasted for nine seasons.

Nikki Bella is currently hosting the new series "Barmageddon" alongside Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. The celebrity game show is set to premiere on the USA Network on December 5.