Backstage Note On Scarlett's Nixed SmackDown Match

Since her return to WWE in August, Scarlett has remained away from in-ring competition. Instead, "The Smoke Show" reprised her role as the on-screen manager for her real-life husband, Karrion Kross. On December 2nd, Fightful Select originally reported that Scarlett would finally wrestle again that evening — in a six-person tag dark match following "SmackDown" in Buffalo, New York.

Following the initial report, Scarlett would've teamed with Kross and Judgement Day member Damian Priest to take on fellow "SmackDown" superstars Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan and "Raw"'s Matt Riddle. That specific lineup would never come to full fruition, as an eight-person mixed tag team match assumed instead. There, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega (Legado Del Fantasma) teamed with Priest to face Riddle, Strowman, Morgan, and Madcap Moss,

In a new update from Fighful Select, the original six-person tag team match was internally listed to occur, but Scarlett never received any notice of the plan. In addition, the scheduled match was deemed "an internal error, or a nixed pitch that was done well before [last] Friday."

With the scrapped plans, Scarlett extends her in-ring absence even more. Before re-signing with WWE, she last competed for Major League Wrestling in June. Concerning WWE though, Scarlett's last match occurred on June 25, 2021, where she lost to "The Ballsy Badass" Shotzi in a dark match before "SmackDown" that day. Upon her return to the company though, she would exclusively assume her managerial role for "The Herald Of Doomsday," as Kross soon began an intense feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.