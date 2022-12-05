Thunder Rosa Has Begun Doing Light Workouts And More On Her Recovery

Thunder Rosa was recently forced to vacate her AEW Women's World Championship due to an injury she suffered before All Out. Due to the circumstances, AEW crowned an Interim AEW Women's World Champion: Toni Storm. With past interim reigns in AEW, the Interim Champion would face the current title holder in a Championship Unification match upon the true champion's return — however, this situation would be the first of its kind. Jamie Hayter won the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear and then days on "Dynamite," it was announced that due to Rosa's vacating of her title, the word Interim would be removed from Hayter's title.

While on Youtube, Rosa discussed how the past few months have treated her and what 2023 will bring when she returns to action. "These last five months have been very challenging," Rosa said. "Doesn't mean that, you know, I'm defeated or anything. On the contrary, we're working really hard to be and continue to be positive just because 2023 is a year of rebuild, and I'm not only talking about the rebuilding of a character; I'm also talking about rebuilding my body, my spirit."

Before the comeback, proper recovery is needed. Rosa revealed how the recovery process is going and what she was able to do within the last number of weeks. "The recovery is going really well," Rosa said. "This week, I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven't done any lifting for the last, last four or five months. So, this is huge. Actually, two weeks ago I was able to do a 5K which I walked."

