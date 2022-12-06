Tony Khan Talks AEW Highlights From A 'Challenging' 2022

Tony Khan has had to face a number of challenges across AEW throughout 2022. Injuries have plagued the roster at times from Adam Cole to Thunder Rosa to "Hangman" Adam Page. The All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks certainly dominated the conversation around AEW for a stretch, and to an extent, still does. Despite the negatives though, Khan remained positive when discussing the company's highlights from the past year during a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast.

"I think launching a new event in Forbidden Door would probably be the big highlight," Khan said. "We've had such a great year. We brought back events that have been great for us in the past. I thought Revolution started the year out on pay-per-view and lived up to the original, where it was arguably the best show of the year just like the original Revolution," he added, "and have had a great year since then. We've had a lot of injuries, frankly, some incidents along the way that have made it a complicated, challenging year."

Khan praised the great matches that were put on at Double or Nothing in May, All Out in September, and Full Gear in November. He felt that AEW "bookended" the year with strong events while noting that Full Gear may have been the best of the year. Khan also stated that the co-promoted Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June turned out to be the most successful debut of any of their shows, thanks to AEW's partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Forbidden Door was headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the Interim AEW World Championship in the wake of a foot injury that had sidelined CM Punk at the time.