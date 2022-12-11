Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star

There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.

"I think Steve's role could be a little bit bigger, you know, then being in the rumble because we all know what the rumble is leading to," Booker said. "I don't think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that knowing where it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he's not going to win it." When the idea of Austin versus Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is brought up, Booker was nonplussed.

"I don't think that works," Booker said. "For Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now is pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea."

Reigns is rumored to possibly be taking on The Rock at WrestleMania 39 — with the real-life cousins potentially headlining the show of shows for Reigns' title. A Reigns versus Rock match has been talked about for years by fans and in "Young Rock," there has been more than one tease of a possible match between the two. While Austin versus Reigns would be a massive match considering the two men involved, the rumors of Rock winning the rumble have been discussed more by many.