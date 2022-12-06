The Usos Respond To 'Salty Ass Tag Teams' Over PWI 100 Ranking

For over 500 days, The Usos have reigned as the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, and about 300 days into that reign, they defeated RKBro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Their efforts during Pro Wrestling Illustrated's grading period for tag teams were not in vain, as The Usos topped the charts for the first time, as FTR won the award in 2020 and the Young Bucks in 2021.

Not everyone agrees with The Usos receiving the top spot on the chart, as Jay Briscoe, who is one-half of the Briscoes — a tag team that finished third — tweeted out: "Imagine if we weren't banned from TV... Usos my ass #DemBoys." The Briscoes have not been used on WWE or AEW programming due to Jay speaking homophobic comments a few years ago.

The Briscoes are not the only team who is not happy with their ranking as Dax Harwood of FTR — a team that finished second — tweeted out: "Did Paul Heyman write this issue? 'Cause this s*** FULL of lies." Harwood's tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, was a little more positive regarding the ranking, as he tweeted out: "Congrats, Uces. We've been feeling Ucey since 2019." Attached to the tweet was a gif of FTR and The Usos from an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2019.

Following the responses The Usos have received, they tweeted out: "A lot of Salty ass tag teams out there huh??...#WeTheOnes." Over their 500+ day reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, they have successfully defended their titles against a multitude of teams such as the New Day, the Street Profits, and the Viking Raiders. The Usos next defense will come on the December 9, 2022, edition of "WWE SmackDown," as they take on The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Butch.