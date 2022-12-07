Prospect Gets WWE Contract Offer After IMG Academy Tryout

WWE held a two-day tryout at IMG Academy last week with 30 athletes taking part in it. According to ABC WFTS: Tampa Bay, Melanie Brzezenski, a bodybuilder from the University of Tampa was offered a WWE developmental contract.

According to the report, Brzezenski — who is also known as "Rosie Ray" — applied six times to secure a WWE tryout.

"I got a personal trainer back in July, and I said to him that I have one goal and one goal only. That is to get into the WWE," Brzezenski said to WFTS. "I was like, 'I'm ready. I want to do this. I want to be on the camera, and I want to be a star.'"

As reported earlier, WWE's Big E was in attendance to help evaluate the potential WWE Superstars. He spoke with WFTS about his role and how being at the tryout "is pretty cool" as he can help find the "next John Cena, the next Rock, or the next him." This recent tryout isn't his first as he was also part of the SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee. The former WWE Champion has been out of action since he suffered a broken neck on the April 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

WFTS also reported that former USF football player Darrien Grant was at the tryouts. Kylie Rae and KC Navarro were two wrestlers that were both given tryouts. Rae is a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, while Navarro has wrestled in both Major League Wrestling and AEW.