Conrad Thompson Shoots Down Idea Of Ric Flair Wrestling Again

Back in the summer, Ric Flair wrestled what was billed as his last match on a show called, you guessed it, Ric Flair's Last Match, an event promoted by podcaster/promoter/Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson as part of the fan fest, Starrcast V. Naturally, there's been speculation since that Flair could step back into the ring for the last time yet again, largely brought upon by comments Flair himself has made in the recent months.

Among these comments was a suggestion Flair could enter the WWE Royal Rumble match come January. But according to Thompson, who sat down with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News editor Nick Hausman, there's not a whole lot to Flair's suggestion that he could lace up the boots one last time...again.

"I don't mean to be disrespectful, but that's clickbait," Thompson said. "Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he's said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing. Even when he talked about the Rumble, he's like 'Somebody reported that I'm going to be at the Rumble. I'm not. I'm going to be at the 30th Anniversary 'Raw.' I am going to be in San Antonio, but I'm doing a signing for Fitterman. But I'll bring my gear, I'll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I'll be number 30.'

"It's a joke. It's not serious. He's not really going to be in the Rumble, but I know that gets people talking and it gets people buzzing. But the reality is, Ric's not going to wrestle again."

As such, Ric Flair's last match will have taken place at, where else, Ric Flair's Last Match, with Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in tag team action.