WWE NXT Will Reportedly Tape Last Episodes Of 2022 Next Week

It's a big week for "WWE NXT," with their first-ever Deadline premium live event taking place this Saturday, December 10. Add that to their usual "WWE NXT" episode that aired on Tuesday and the "NXT Lvl Up" episode that airs this Friday on the WWE Network, and it's a jam-packed week for the developing talent. But a lengthy break appears to be in store for the stars of "NXT" – PWInsider reports that after the live edition of "NXT" next Tuesday, December 13, the brand will tape the remainder of 2022 episodes on Wednesday, December 14. This allows the talent and backstage personnel to spend quality time with family for the holidays and re-focus on where they go creatively in 2023. "NXT" will resume live episodes on January 6, 2023.

Last night's episode of the show continued building the hype for this Saturday's Deadline PLE. As expected, big title matches like Bron Breakker defending the "NXT" Championship against Apollo Crews and Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships will take place, but the main attraction for the show is the first-ever "Iron Survivor Challenge" matches to become #1 contenders to the "NXT" or "NXT" Women's Championships, respectively. The idea includes two wrestlers starting the match and every five minutes, another wrestler enters. When all have arrived, a 25-minute time limit begins and each wrestler to score a pinfall, submission, or fall victim to a disqualification gains a point. Any competitors that are pinned, submitted or disqualified go into a penalty box for 90 seconds. At the end of the time limit, the person with the most points wins.

As noted, WWE will start holding "NXT" PLEs across the country once again starting with "Vengeance Day" on February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.