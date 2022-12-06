Backstage Update On Future Of WWE NXT Premium Live Events

"NXT" may be getting back on the road again and quite soon from the sounds of it. A long stretch of "NXT" premium live events have been held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with the exception of Stand & Deliver this past WrestleMania weekend. Now, according to insider WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to start holding "NXT" PLEs for the developmental brand in cities across the country once again. The new schedule will reportedly start with "Vengeance Day" — live from Charlotte, North Carolina — on February 4.

The next NXT PLE officially on the books is Deadline – this Saturday, December 10 — which will still emanate from the WWE Performance Center. There are currently three matches announced for this weekend's show, including Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the "NXT" Championship. Also on the card are two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, for both the men's and women's divisions. The Iron Survivor Challenge is a new match concept that takes elements from both Iron Man and Gauntlet-style matches, with the winner of each respective bout walking away as the No. 1 contender to the brand's top titles.

The only NXT PLE officially announced for 2023 as of now is Stand & Deliver, set to take place on Saturday, April 1, in Los Angeles. Stand & Deliver is on the books for that afternoon inside the Crypto.com Arena, with the first night of WrestleMania 39 following later that evening at SoFi Stadium. However, if there is smoke to this fire, then Stand & Deliver won't be the first "NXT" PLE fans outside of Florida could attend with the brand traveling again; those in North Carolina should keep their eyes peeled for an official announcement from WWE sometime soon.