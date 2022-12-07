Intrigue Surrounds Orange Cassidy's Next AEW All-Atlantic Title Defense

AEW star Orange Cassidy will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's "Rampage," but it remains to be seen who his opponent will be.

"Freshly Squeezed" requested to talk to Kip Sabian on the December 7 edition of "Dynamite", and said that Sabian should've just asked for a shot at his title if he wanted. Sabian (who had competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale earlier in the night) told Cassidy that he only picked now to offer him a shot due to the fact that he was hurt. Cassidy said that if he wasn't going to fight him, then he should "find someone else." Sabian then walked off, with a look plastered across his face that indicated he already had someone in mind.

The two men have a long and storied history with one another, dating back to early 2021 when Cassidy and his allies, Best Friends, inadvertently destroyed an arcade machine meant as a gift to Sabian from "The Best Man" Miro. The five men settled their differences in the first and only Arcade Anarchy match, but tensions between Cassidy and Sabian resurfaced recently after Sabian made it clear he is chasing after Cassidy's title.

Cassidy has been All-Atlantic Champion since defeating "The Bastard" PAC on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite," capturing his first piece of gold within the company. He has successfully defended his title against the likes of The Factory's QT Marshall, La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, and former Dark Order member Preston "10" Vance.