Spoiler On Former WWE Star Facing Orange Cassidy On AEW Rampage

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Orange Cassidy would be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." During a backstage segment involving "Freshly Squeezed" and Kip Sabian, it was determined that Sabian would not challenge for the title due to being hurt. Instead, Cassidy told the Englishman to go "find someone else" for him to defend the AEW All-Atlantic gold against. Due to the taped nature of "Rampage," the identity of Cassidy's challenger has already been given away.

As per numerous images and videos posted on Twitter, former WWE star Trent Seven made his AEW debut and challenged Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Notably, the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion appeared with the "Moustache Mountain" gimmick used with Tyler Bate during his time with WWE. As of this writing, it is unclear whether Seven has officially signed with Tony Khan's promotion, or if the appearance was just a one-off.

Seven was released by WWE back in August following the announcement that the company would no longer be proceeding with the "NXT UK" brand; "NXT Europe" is apparently set to launch in 2023. Seven had regularly appeared on the "NXT UK" brand and won the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship with "Moustache Mountain" partner Bate in December 2021. The 41-year-old also made a number of appearances on the main "NXT" show over the years; Seven and Bate had a short run with the "NXT" Tag Team Championship in 2018. Prior to joining WWE, Seven spent several years performing on the independent scene in the United Kingdom and Europe.