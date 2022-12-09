WWE Elimination Chamber Sells Out On Very First Day

WWE Elimination Chamber is back in North America in 2023, following this year's event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Anticipation for WWE Elimination Chamber from fans is clearly high, as the always-useful WrestleTix Twitter account is reporting that the premium live event has essentially sold out on the first day of ticket sales. With all standard seats gone, the only ways fans will be able to attend in person now are through highly-expensive "Platinum" seats, or by buying tickets from third-party resellers.

The premium live event is scheduled to take place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, just weeks after the 2023 Royal Rumble. Montreal is home to WWE stars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who have both been heavily featured in top-level storylines as of late. Because of that, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see both men featured prominently in the event, whether in the Chamber itself or somewhere else on the card.

2022's iteration of the event saw Brock Lesnar compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the first time. Unsurprisingly, Lesnar came out victorious, setting up another match between "The Beast Incarnate" and "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair also stepped into the Chamber for the first time and won. Following her victory, she would go on to face Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38 in one of the event's most memorable matches this year. As always, the upcoming Elimination Chamber event is sure to have massive implications for WrestleMania 39, so it remains something for fans to keep an eye on.