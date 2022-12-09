The Bunny Makes Strong Statement Ahead Of In-Ring Return On AEW Rampage

Tonight on "AEW Rampage," The Bunny will take on Hikaru Shida in an attempt to win Shida's Regina Di Wave Championship. This will be Bunny's first title match in AEW since she attempted to defeat Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in February 2022. However, the road to get to a title victory has not been easy for Bunny since her match against Cargill. Through injuries and an illness, The Bunny has seen a string of bad luck, however, she finally has an opportunity.

Ahead of her match against Shida on "Rampage," The Bunny tweeted out: "It was a hard six months out of the ring and tonight on #AEWRampage I'm going to make @shidahikaru feel every bit of pain I felt while I sat at home injured watching everyone else in the division get the opportunities I knew that I deserved." The winner of the match between Shida and The Bunny will take on Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship, as announced by Hayter on the December 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Whoever faces off against Hayter will be the first woman to challenge her for the title since she won it from Toni Storm at Full Gear.

The Bunny had a Women's World Championship Eliminator match previously scheduled against Storm ahead of Full Gear, however, due to illness she was pulled — adding to her bad luck. The Bunny would be replaced by Anna Jay A.S. of the Jericho Appreciation Society, who ultimately was defeated by Storm. The Bunny has yet to receive an opportunity at the AEW Women's World Championship, however, she has defeated some major names during her tenure with the company, including Tay Conti and Red Velvet.