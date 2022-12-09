Sasha Banks Set To Appear On WWE Star's Livestream For Charity

Sasha Banks is set to team up with her former partner and best friend Bayley on December 14, but it will not be inside a professional wrestling ring. Instead, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be reuniting for a charity live stream that the Damage CTRL leader is hosting to try benefit Family Giving Tree. Banks has not been seen in the WWE world since May when she and Naomi walked out on the company due to creative issues, but she will be part of Bayley's live stream, which was confirmed on Instagram.

Bayley said, "You're welcomeeee!.... Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in 'The Mandalorian,' killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award-winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that's all I'll say for now because she's gonna get a big head over this. The best thing about having her on is that once I told Mercedes I was doing this again this year, she asked ME to be a part of this interview to help spread the love."

Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world this week after it was reported that she is getting brought into NJPW's WrestleKingdom 17 in January by the company itself, rather than on her own accord as a fan. While it remains to be seen if she will wrestle, it has added to the speculation of what she is going to do next.

Besides Banks, it has been confirmed that currently injured WWE Superstar Big E and "New Girl" actor Jake Johnson will also be involved throughout the live stream. It remains to be seen if any other names will be announced beforehand.