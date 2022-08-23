Bayley Shares Sasha Banks Inspired Easter Egg From WWE Raw

Flair and Steamboat. Okada and Tanahashi. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Some wrestlers are inextricably linked to their biggest rivals.

Bayley took to Instagram to share a tribute to her friend, former tag team partner, and longtime rival Sasha Banks, also highlighting a shoutout that Bayley gave Banks in a recent match on "WWE Raw." During Bayley's victory over Aliyah this past Monday, Bayley tied the young superstar up in the ropes and drove her knees into her opponent's mid-section, a signature maneuver of Banks. The video then shows Banks performing the same maneuver, followed by photos from the pair's match at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

"Magic is real 8•22," Bayley captioned the post.

Banks has not been seen in WWE since May when she and Naomi walked out of the company over creative frustrations. They were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of their hasty exit. WWE later declared the titles vacant.

Bayley, who was absent from the company at the time of Banks' departure, returned at SummerSlam, flanked by Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (formerly known in "NXT" as Io Shirai) in a new group that is rumored to be named "Damage CTRL." While reports suggest that WWE has been working to repair its relationship with Banks and Naomi, no return has been confirmed, and Bayley's acerbic style could mean that she's just having some fun and saying "hi" to a friend in her own unique way, rather than teasing a return.

Banks was recently pulled from advertisements for a celebrity football game, fueling speculation that Banks has reached a deal to return to WWE.