Wheeler Yuta Feels He Has Unfinished Business With AEW Stable

Wheeler Yuta's bloody brawl with Jon Moxley on an April episode of "Rampage" ended with him joining the Blackpool Combat Club. And while it was a big step forward in his AEW career, it also meant leaving behind Best Friends. In an interview with "Ten Count" promoting ROH Final Battle this weekend, Yuta said he would like to revisit his "unfinished business" with his former stablemates Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Barretta. "I don't think that we've explored it yet," he said. "Obviously, I sort of abandoned them to join the Blackpool Combat Club."

The groups have crossed paths on a few occasions, including a tag match at Fyter Fest pitting Yuta and Moxley against Taylor and Barretta. Yuta scored the victory on Taylor with his patented seat belt pin, while on commentary, a bitter Cassidy explained that "Chuck taught him that pin" before throwing down his headset. The finish alluded to the real-life relationship between Yuta, Cassidy, and Taylor, which Yuta said he believes can be further explored on-screen. "Orange and Chuck were two of my trainers, they really helped bring me along," he said. "I think there's some unresolved tension there, the way that it ended. Of course, Trent was always mean to me, so I think that's a natural match to have."

The potential feud has also been teased in other off-screen AEW events. At a charity softball game before All Out, Cassidy jokingly introduced Yuta to the plate by calling him "A deserter. Someone who left us high and dry," and "Chuck Taylor's estranged son."

Yuta faces Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship for the third time this year at this weekend's Final Battle.