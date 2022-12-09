Bray Wyatt Alter Ego Appears In Person For The First Time On WWE SmackDown

It appears we're getting closer to the unveiling of Uncle Howdy, the supposed alter ego of Bray Wyatt.

On the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown," LA Knight came down to the ring to present evidence that it was Wyatt who ambushed him over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated insistence that he played no part in the backstage attacks. Eventually, Uncle Howdy showed up on the TitanTron and implored Knight to "do it" and uncover Wyatt's lies.

"What are you waiting for?" Uncle Howdy asked Knight. "Don't you want to be respected? Do it. Don't you want to be feared? HE deserves to be punished. HE deserves to suffer. The door is closing."

Uncle Howdy's appearance on the TitanTron was interspersed with images of Wyatt's old personas and even an image of Knight slapping Wyatt a few weeks ago. The video seemingly goaded Knight into taking action.

"If you need any more evidence – you'd have to be a cross-eyed halfwit to not tell that [Uncle Howdy] was him [Wyatt]," Knight said while reacting to Uncle Howdy's message. "If nobody else is going to do anything about it, I'll tell you what, Bray, I'll come back there and do something about it."

At this point, Knight stormed to the backstage area as the show cut to a match between Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders.

Later in the show, Knight entered a locker room and came across a shirt with Wyatt's moth logo. However, the lights went off, and just as Knight turned on the light on his phone, he came across a person wearing the exact mask worn by Wyatt in his return at Extreme Rules. Upon seeing the mysterious figure, Knight yelled "What?" as WWE cut to a commercial break. It's worth noting that this was the first instance of Wyatt's supposed alter ego appearing in person.

On the 11/25 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Uncle Howdy actually threatened to unmask himself and said "It's coming" several times while addressing Wyatt in the ring. There's been speculation that Uncle Howdy's eventual unveiling will lead to the debut of the rumored Wyatt 6 stable.