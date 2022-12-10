Former WWE Star Trent Seven Spotted At ROH Final Battle

Former WWE "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Trent Seven appeared on the most recent episode of "AEW Rampage" as the unannounced challenger for Orange Cassidy's AEW All-Atlantic Championship. However, it appears that his time with AEW and its sister company, ROH, is only just beginning.

At tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, Seven was spotted sitting at ringside during the ROH Pure Championship match between Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. The camera featured him briefly, possibly hinting that Seven will be the next challenger for Yuta's title. Whether or not Seven has signed some sort of deal with the company remains to be seen, but his work on Friday's "Rampage" must have caught owner Tony Khan's attention enough to keep him in the mix going forward.

Seven was part of the mass WWE releases in August 2022 that occurred when "NXT UK" was disbanded to prepare for the launch of "NXT Europe" in 2023. Only a few former "NXT UK" stars remain with WWE at this time, including JD Drake, Alba Fyre, and Seven's Moustache Mountain tag team partner, Tyler Bate. Seven has remained active on the indie circuit during his time out of the national spotlight, competing with promotions like Over the Top Wrestling and Prime Time Wrestling before arriving in AEW.

As noted, the Pure Championship match between Garcia and Wheeler Yuta ended in referee stoppage after Yuta rained down elbows on Garcia's face until he was incapacitated. This establishes Yuta as the only man to ever become a two-time Pure Champion in Ring of Honor history.