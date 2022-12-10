Update On Trent Seven's Status With AEW And ROH

As noted, former WWE "NXT" UK star Trent Seven appeared in the crowd during this Saturday's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

During the post-show Final Battle media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked about the status of Seven. While Seven doesn't have a contract with AEW or ROH, he could appear again in either of the promotions.

"He's been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on 'AEW Rampage' last night, he could appear with us again," said Tony Khan. "He couldn't certainly appear with us again. He's come and done really nice. So he's been here for appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night. Great show last night."

On Friday's "AEW Rampage," Seven made his "AEW" debut and was one of the latest to face Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Seven was with WWE since the inaugural two-night tournament in 2017 to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion. He held the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship twice with Tyler Bate, and the two were known as Moustache Mountain.

Seven was released from WWE in August after the company announced that "NXT UK" was going to go on a hiatus ahead of a relaunch next year as the rebranded "NXT Europe." Other stars that were released due to the relaunch included Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Xia Brookside, Amale, Jack Starz, Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff, Wild Boar, Emilia McKenzie, Ashton Smith, Primate, Sid Scala, Dani Luna, and Nina Samuels.

