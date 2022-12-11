Four Horsewoman Proud Of WWE NXT Deadline Performances

The first-ever Iron Survivor matches took place at NXT Deadline this weekend, with Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller walking away with the victories to earn shots at the "WWE NXT" Women's and "NXT" Championship respectively. The two matches were met with positive reviews from fans online, which also included one of WWE's Four Horsewomen, as Bayley took the time to praise the women's match on Twitter.

The Damage CTRL leader said, "Proud of my girls! All the women put their hearts out there. #IronSurvivorChallenge #NXTDeadline," which she was watching backstage at a WWE live event in Saginaw, Michigan where she was defeated by Bianca Belair. Bayley shared an image of herself backstage to go along with it, showing pictures of her viewing the two shows at the same time, showcasing her commitment.

Proud of my girls!

All the women put their hearts out there. #IronSurvivorChallenge #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/8LHD4XbvF7 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 11, 2022

Bayley has a long-standing history with the "NXT" brand, which is something she has remained loyal to, and while there is a new crop of women coming through now, the veteran still pushes to see them do well. Despite Perez being a new face in WWE, she has shared the ring with Bayley as Damage CTRL defeated the team of Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" back in October.

Perez picked up two points in the match against Cora Jade, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark which proved to be enough for her to secure the victory, and she is now set to challenge Mandy Rose for the title at "NXT" New Year's Evil. The two women have already started building toward that match with a war of words on social media.