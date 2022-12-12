Backstage Update On Cameron Grimes' WWE NXT Future

Cameron Grimes has been with WWE since 2019, however, the only brand he has regularly appeared on since his debut has been "NXT." Within his first few months on the brand, he reached the finals of the "NXT" Breakout Tournament, losing to Jordan Myles.

The goal of "NXT" is for stars to eventually move up to the main roster and succeed. Fightful Select has reported that Cameron Grimes is expected to be one of WWE's main roster brands, "Raw" or "SmackDown" at some point in the future.

In his over three years with WWE, Grimes has found championship success; earlier this year at "NXT" Stand and Deliver, Grimes defeated four other men to win the "NXT" North America Championship. This reign did not last as long as Grimes would've hoped, as he only held the title for 63 days and defended it successfully twice against Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes before losing it to Hayes at In Your House 2022. Grimes also defeated LA Knight for the Million Dollar Championship at Takeover 36, however, following his win over Knight, the title was not seen, nor defended.

Grimes made an appearance on the November 17 "Raw" in hopes of finding tag team partners for his match against Schism the following night on "NXT." He wound up receiving help in the recently-returned Good Brothers. The Good Brothers then made their way down to the Performance Center the following night and defeated the Schism in six-man tag team action. This was part of a feud against Joe Gacy, who is the leader of the Schism — a feud Grimes wound up on the wrong side of history in. Grimes' most recent match came on the November 8 edition of "NXT," which saw him lose to Gacy in the opening match of the night.