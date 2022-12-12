The Briscoes Address Whether They Belong On ROH Mt. Rushmore

It couldn't have been a sweeter weekend for The Briscoes, give or take a floor bump onto several chairs. The duo of Jay and Mark Briscoe made history again when they captured the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships for a 13th time this weekend at ROH Final Battle. And they did it in arguably the most satisfying way possible, by finally defeating rivals FTR in a dog collar match that was as acclaimed as it was bloody.

Such a victory tends to lead to a discussion regarding where the Briscoes belong in the pro wrestling lexicon, in particular the Mt. Rushmore of Ring of Honor itself. That question was posed to the brothers on Busted Open Radio Monday morning, and while he didn't have much to say on it, Jay's answer certainly leaned in one direction.

"I guess so," Jay said.

Mark, meanwhile, had a bit more to say on the matter and seemed to indicate the brothers belonged on ROH's Rushmore, not just because of their success, but their longevity.

"We put in the most days, that's for sure," Mark said. "We definitely put the most days, punched the clock the most times anyway. That's a humbling thing, because we were 17, 18 when Ring of Honor started. We were surrounded by the best, the all-stars. Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe. And we were these young kids still in high school. Now, here we are, 20-years later."

There's no word on who the Briscoes' first title defense of their 13th reign will be again. Fans do know where they'll be likely to see it, however, after ROH owner Tony Khan announced ROH TV would be coming to Honor Club, the promotion's subscription service, starting in 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription