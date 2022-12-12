MJF And Fiancée Address Antisemitism And Kayne West

It's a big week for MJF, who will defend his AEW World Championship this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" against Ricky Starks. But the title reign of MJF, who is a Jewish athlete, comes at a time when antisemitism is making headlines, in part due to the recent actions and comments of rapper Ye (better known as Kanye West) and basketball star Kyrie Irving.

MJF is well aware of the things going on in the world right now, as he revealed during an interview with "Today." The AEW Champion and perhaps future movie star touched upon Ye's comments, and why that sort of antisemitism encourages him to be someone in the mainstream who goes against it.

"It's just very funny to me that now all of a sudden the conversations being started because Kanye West decided to speak out on the underbelly of society — antisemitism has always been there, always, always, always," MJF said. "The Holocaust was not a very long time ago. And I think that's something that people just love to forget or love to not admit. So, no, I'm not afraid to be a flag bearer as a Jewish athlete."

MJF's whirlwind year has also seen him get engaged to his longtime girlfriend, artist Natalie Rosenblum. Rosenblum also spoke to "Today," and stressed how important it was for someone like MJF to break stereotypes from his position.

"I think we need to have more people like him because there is a stereotype when you think of a Jew, and I think he's breaking that mold, as am I, as are so many other people," Rosenblum said. "So the fact that he's able to step out of that role of, you know, like, a stereotypical Jew — I think it's wonderful. And I think it's necessary."