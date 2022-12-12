MJF's Fiancée Opens Up About What He's Like Off AEW TV

Maxwell T. Friedman, whether fans like it or not, is the face of AEW having recently won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19. No matter where he goes or what he says, though, one thing is clear: He is the heel; he is the bad guy. Whether it's flipping off the cameras at UFC 282 or taking shots at pro wrestling legends, he makes himself the story. And in an interview with TODAY.com on Monday, his fiancée Naomi Rosenblum shed a little light on what it's like living with the man behind the character, so to speak. Or, if he's even playing a character at all.

"I don't think of him as MJF. I think of him as Max and my fiancée," Rosenblum said, before declaring "there's really no difference between who he is online and on TV versus how he is in person. It's just him through and through." Ultimately though, she insists he lives and breathes wrestling while noting just how often he wears his championship around the house. "He wears the belt all the time around the house," she continued. "I don't blame him, I would do the same."

MJF even takes his persona so far to the point where he asks Rosenblum to call him "champion of the world," which prompts an eye roll here and there. But at the end of the day, she doesn't mind it all that much, eye-rolls and all. "And when he does that, I'm like, you know what, f— it," she added. "I'll call him the champion of the world and I'll let him wear the belt. Whatever makes him happy makes me happy."