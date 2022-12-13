WWE NXT Preview (12/13): Deadline Fallout, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin Vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria Debuts

The inaugural winners of Deadline's Iron Survivor Challenge matches are set to be in the house on tonight's episode of "NXT." At this past Saturday night's premium live event, Grayson Waller defeated Axiom, Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, and Joe Gacy after scoring three pinfalls during the men's 25-minute challenge match. Meanwhile, the ladies' battle saw Roxanne Perez register two pinfalls to overcome Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Kiana James. As a result of those victories, Waller and Perez will now challenge for the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship, respectively, at "NXT: New Year's Evil" on January 10.

The new "NXT" Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also scheduled to appear tonight. The New Day surprised Elton Prince and Kit Wilson during Pretty Deadly's reading of a Christmas story on last week's show, which led to a "NXT" tag team title clash between the two teams at Deadline. At the premium live event, Kingston and Woods emerged victorious to win the "NXT" tag team gold for their first time in the history of The New Day. We'll now find out what direction the new champions will take next on the "NXT" brand.

Furthermore, a handful of matches are penciled in for tonight's broadcast; Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction are set to take on Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile in a tag team match, Von Wagner will step into the ring with Odyssey Jones, and Damon Kemp goes one-on-one with Duke Hudson. Plus, Lyra Valkyria – the former Aoife Valkyrie in "NXT UK" – will make her "NXT" in-ring debut.