Drew McIntyre Explains Why Top WWE Star Is 'Killing It' At The Moment

For some WWE talent, it can take a long time to fully come into their own as a performer, but when they do, they're firing on all cylinders. Stars like Roman Reigns have been in the industry for many years, but it's undeniable he's putting in better character work than ever before. Just ask Reigns' fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre. The "Scottish Warrior" recently sat down with Faction 919 and, while discussing his favorite people to work with, revealed his thoughts on why Reigns is performing at such a high level right now.

"His former self was amazing to work with. He's such a talented athlete in the ring," McIntyre said of Reigns. "Personality-wise, he still quite hadn't found who he was, because he was playing a role. He wasn't himself. And he did very well playing a role. He was given the biggest opportunities of all time for a reason, because they knew this is the guy. Now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he's absolutely killing it, [and] has been for two years."

Reigns is currently out with an injury — reportedly a ruptured ear drum. However, it's expected that "The Tribal Chief" will be able to return to in-ring action soon, and he is set to appear later this week on "WWE SmackDown." His most recent televised appearance saw him take part in the brutal main event at WWE Survivor Series War Games just a few weeks back. In that bout, Reigns and The Bloodline squared off against McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens. Reigns' team came out on top, and there's no denying they put on a monumental performance for fans in the process.