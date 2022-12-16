Booker T Explains Why He Isn't A Big Fan Of Grayson Waller

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T never shies away from giving his own personal opinions about the pro wrestling industry. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T explained why he's not the biggest fan of "NXT" Superstar Grayson Waller.

"I'm not a big fan of Grayson Waller, okay, let's just say that, first and foremost," said the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. "I mean he has that Colby Covington feel about him, there is just something that you just don't like about him. But he's good. He can actually get in the ring and perform at a high level. He entertains man. He's very entertaining. As far as being confident in one's self, he has got all of that. He's super confident. I was not surprised at one bit of him going out there and winning, but now he has to go on and take on Bron Breakker."

Booker T returned to the commentary desk in October, joining the "NXT" commentary team alongside Vic Joseph after the big commentary shake-up.

This past weekend, Waller won the inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at the WWE premium live event, "NXT" Deadline after defeating Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Axiom. Roxanne Perez won the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge match, in a match that featured Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell.

