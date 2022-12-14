WWE NXT Viewership Up In Key Demo Following Deadline

There was at least one twist on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," as Mandy Rose's title reign came to an end after 413 days, but all in all, it was a solid night in terms of viewership.

According to data shared by Wrestlenomics, 666,000 viewers on average tuned in to "NXT" on the USA Network. An average of 222,000 viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 watched the episode, which was good for a 0.17 P18-49 rating. That's the highest such rating for the show since October 18 and the highest overall viewership since November 1. The viewership among those aged 18 and 49 was up 27 percent while overall viewership rose by 25 percent — ranking the show 13th in P18-49 among cable originals for the day.

That said, "NXT" wasn't the only wrestling program that aired Tuesday evening. "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary on VICE TV aired as well. It was watched by an average of only 95,000 people overall and drew a P18-49 rating of just 0.04. It ranked 124th among cable originals, and while total viewership puts it above the average compared to recent "Tales From the Territories" episodes on VICE, it fell well short of any episode of "Dark Side of the Ring."

Outside of the ring, the late-night NBA game on TNT between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers led all of cable with a 0.61 P18-49 rating, while the earlier matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors came in second with a 0.45 rating.