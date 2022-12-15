Dakota Kai Comments On Wrestling Old Rival On WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL has wreaked havoc since forming at WWE SummerSlam. Since then, they've primarily plowed through the "Raw" locker room, taking out the likes of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Candice LeRae in the process. Along the way, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions, with stablemate Bayley acting as an insurance policy in their corner.

Kai and SKY meet their next challengers Friday on "SmackDown," but for Kai, this time, it's personal. Kai and SKY will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the new pairing of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. In a recent Instagram live stream with "WWE Deutschland," Kai was asked who she'd rather pin on "SmackDown," and for her, the answer was quite simple.

"Tegan and I have a long history too ... We've had such a history in 'NXT,' going back and forth. I turned on her in WarGames. We had a street fight in Portland, a cage match on 'NXT.' So I think for me, pinning Tegan, I feel like that would set off a lot of things going forward."

"I don't think us going against each other is done," she said. "But I think that if I pinned her, I think it might set a lot of things in motion going forward. I've just got a feeling about it. She and I have a long history and I think it would just rub a little bit of salt in the wounds of Tegan if I got to pin her."

Nox recently returned to WWE. Last week, she and Morgan defeated "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Deutschland" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.