Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face

Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, she is on the main roster as part of the Damage CTRL faction alongside Iyo Sky and Bayley, leading to never-before-seen matchups or ones that have not taken place on the main roster. Kai, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, revealed two different former "NXT" rivals she would like to step back into the ring with.

"I want to face everyone because it only betters myself," Kai said while speaking with WWE Deutschland. "I think the people that I've had the most fun, or the ones that have really challenged me in-ring too, have been Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. Those are the first two that come to mind. I would love to get back into a story with both of them just to ... because I haven't really had a story with them since NXT."

Kai and Ripley have faced off four times prior to making their way to the main roster, however, they recently teamed up at WarGames in a losing effort. Despite being on the same side at WWE's most recent premium live event, Kai discussed why she would love to face Ripley yet again. "She's just got a presence about her that just brings like, a big show," Kai said. "I feel like she would be a fun one to headline WrestleMania [against] ... She's just such a badass, yeah, and she's so young."

