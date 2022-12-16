Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'

Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.

That is, in fact, something that occurred a few days ago on Twitter, when a user suggested that Saraya was "copying from Paige," somehow unaware that Saraya and Paige are the same human being. Luckily, Saraya is a good sport and took to Twitter today to respond with equal parts humor and sarcasm, including a photo of herself screaming "This is my house!" to an unconscious Paige for good measure.

"Paige is safe locked in my basement," Saraya wrote. "We are definitely two different people."

Paige is safe locked in my basement. We are definitely two different people. https://t.co/7oxMvwxeXn pic.twitter.com/yUCkG4ujao — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 16, 2022

For Twitter users such as Wutevadude, this may be cause for speculation that the long-lost Paige could wind up being Saraya's tag team partner on January 11, as opposed to Banks, former champ Toni Storm, or a returning Thunder Rosa. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Saraya and Paige are indeed the same person, and thus it would be impossible for them to tag with one another at that "Dynamite." Saraya, on the other hand, deciding to go it alone and turning things into a handicap match cannot be ruled out entirely.