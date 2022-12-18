Bobby Fish Discusses His Missed Opportunities In AEW

The outlook for a proper Undisputed Era reunion looked promising as the trio of Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly separated from the Elite in August 2022, turning their backs on Matt and Nick Jackson — also known as the Young Bucks. Unfortunately, that momentum was halted when Cole's previous concussion injury lingered, and O'Reilly underwent neck fusion surgery shortly afterward. Fish's tenure in AEW would soon begin to sink, as the company opted to not renew his contract after the two sides failed to come to a financial agreement, prompting his official exit from All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," the former AEW star discussed some missed opportunities he felt could've happened had better circumstances emerged for himself, Cole, and O'Reilly. "I feel like with AEW, especially with Adam and Kyle, once we were there and history that we had — with let's say like the Bucks and you could even roll the Briscoes — there was a lot of money on the table that I hoped we would visit, and it just didn't go that way," he said.

Fish previously regarded the Young Bucks as good friends of his, working with them numerous times during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor between 2014 and early 2017. It appeared that Fish, Cole, and O'Reilly would rekindle their old rivalries with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega ahead of AEW's Trios Championship Tournament, but it wasn't in the cards.

In regard to the Briscoes, Fish and O'Reilly (together known as reDRagon), battled Mark and Jay on and off for years. On one occasion, reDRagon dethroned the Briscoe Brothers for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.