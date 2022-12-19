Jimmy Korderas Believes WWE Has To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline

On last week's "WWE SmackDown," things between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight were taken up a notch as the mysterious Uncle Howdy showed up for the first time live in person. This happened as Wyatt was already in the ring, proving that Uncle Howdy is not just a figment of Wyatt's imagination but a completely different person altogether.

Stemming from that, WWE official Jimmy Korderas hit Twitter to discuss swerves like that in order to keep audiences on their toes while also stressing that it's what comes after the swerve that really matters. On his latest "Reffin Rant," Korderas explained, "If I can draw a baseball analogy to wrestling, throwing curveballs is actually pretty good, but it's how you follow up with the next pitch that counts."

He further elaborated that, while the Wyatt-Knight storyline has been intriguing — particularly the various personalities of Bray Wyatt aspect of it — how well things go will really depend on what they choose to do with all the build-up. "Now it makes a question: Are they two separate people? It depends on how they follow this up. I know there's speculation out there on who Uncle Howdy might be, maybe he's really related to Bray Wyatt in real life," he said on the rumors that Bo Dallas will fill the Uncle Howdy persona. "It's how they follow it up and how the reveal comes across. It has to hit a home run off of whatever pitch they throw."

Uncle Howdy's true identity remains unknown, with names such as Dallas and former Ring Of Honor star Dutch having been linked to the role. It also remains a mystery if Howdy will ever step between the ropes to compete or will largely take an outside role. Business between Wyatt and Knight is still unfinished though.

