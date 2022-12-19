Jake Roberts Comments On Potential Future Plans With AEW

When Jake 'The Snake' Roberts first debuted in AEW he was met with a thunderous reaction. His tenure saw him used in a managerial position, working alongside Lance Archer. However, Roberts hasn't been seen on television in some time, with his booking having been hit and miss due to health implications and creative decisions.

However, his debut promo against Cody Rhodes proved that he still has what it takes to draw the attention of a crowd, and he admitted on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" that it "would be fun" to host an episode of his Snake Pit talk show on AEW television.

"I'd get myself in all sorts of trouble there, live TV holy sh*t. I wouldn't be at the bottom of the barrel, I'd be under the barrel," he joked. "No, whatever AEW wants out of me I am there, whether it's managing Lance or doing something behind the scenes with trying to help kids."

While it is currently unknown what the future holds for Roberts as far as on-screen appearances, he did confirm that the has "been approached to do something where we visit hospitals and stuff." This is likely to be part of the AEW Community program, which sees the company working alongside different charities in the local area where they're putting on shows that week with the talent getting involved to help others and raise awareness.

"I am very, very, very excited to do it, it's near and dear to my heart," he said. "Hopefully, we will be able to hit some rehabs too where we can talk to some people and see if we can help them break the corner and break out the madness."

