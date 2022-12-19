Backstage News On Tasha Steelz's Status With Impact Wrestling

Tasha Steelz is not leaving IMPACT Wrestling anytime soon. Steelz has enjoyed great success since joining the promotion in 2020. In just two years, she became a Knockouts World Champion and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with former partner Kiera Hogan. It looks like she will continue her impressive run after a major update on her status with the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that Steelz is re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling on a multi-year contract. The signing comes months before her current contract was set to expire in April 2023. The company seems to be high on Steelz, given that they signed her months before she entered the free agency pool. Fightful also noted that IMPACT is prioritizing re-signing "several of their wrestlers that had their first national television exposure on IMPACT."

The recent departures of Mia Yim, The Good Brothers, Chelsea Green, and others have opened up the company's budget, according to Fightful, and that allowed the company to retain Steelz. In addition, IMPACT has become more open to working with wrestlers on "per appearance deals and without contracts."

Steelz made an immediate impact (no pun intended) upon her arrival in the company, forming a tag team with Hogan, collectively known as Fire 'N Flava. The duo won multiple championships before Steelz turned on Hogan and started her solo run.

Steelz was the first winner of the inaugural Knockouts Ultimate X Match, which granted her a shot at the title. Steelz would eventually defeat Mickie James at Sacrifice to become Knockouts World Champion. She held the title for 100 days before her reign was ended by Jordynne Grace. Since then, she's started a feud with Killer Kelly and has formed a tag team with Savannah Evans.