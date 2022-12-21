Why Antonio Inoki's WWE Championship Reign Isn't Recognized By The Promotion

The late, great Antonio Inoki passed away in October 2022 from complications related to a rare disease called amyloidosis. He was 79 years old and had dedicated the majority of his life to elevating professional wrestling around the world, and specifically, to a level nobody had witnessed in Japan. He's considered the father of the "strong style" fighting technique, which Japanese wrestlers continue to execute in the modern era, while he was also the founder of Japan's most popular wrestling company, New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

His contributions were felt just as powerfully inside the squared circle, as he was a box office draw for several decades at the height of his in-ring career. Perhaps his most famous bout came in June 1976 at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, where he battled Muhammad Ali in a "War of the Worlds" match with special stipulations that restricted what wrestling moves were allowed. It was a controversial result as Inoki spent a large portion of the match down on his back, kicking at Ali while the world-renowned boxer urged him to get up and fight.

Controversy followed Inoki elsewhere in his career, including an incident involving the WWF Heavyweight Championship. Phantom title changes, where the historical records of the company don't give recognition to a title reign that happened, occurred back in the early years of NWA but only once in WWE history. Inoki was the centerpiece of that situation and, to this day, isn't rightfully given credit in the annals of WWE as the company's first Japanese-born World Champion.